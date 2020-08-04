Staff and children at Maine’s day care facilities must now wear masks per new guidelines from the state.
The guidelines require mask use for children ages 5 and older and recommend it for those 2 through 4, WCSH-TV reported. The new rules went into effect on Monday.
The Maine Office of Child and Family Services said in a statement that the new guidance “has been provided knowing that it’s likely to evolve as our understanding of the virus evolves and as circumstances change.”
The new rules follow broad face-covering requirements around the state, including at schools.
