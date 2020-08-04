Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Brunswick
Check the town website for information on remote access. Televised/streamed meetings at brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3.
Tues. 8/11 7 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 8/12 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 8/12 7 p.m. School Board
Thur. 8/13 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 8/10 4 p.m. Canine Management Task Force
Mon. 8/10 6 p.m. Town Lands Committee
Wed. 8/12 5 p.m. Harbor & Waterfront Committee
Thur. 8/13 10 a.m. Planning Board Site Visit
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for meetings. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Mon. 8/10 4:30 p.m. Brunswick/Topsham Water District Board of Trustees
