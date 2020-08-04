Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Brunswick

Check the town website for information on remote access. Televised/streamed meetings at brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3.

Tues.  8/11  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  8/12  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  8/12  7 p.m.  School Board

Thur.  8/13  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon.  8/10  4 p.m.  Canine Management Task Force

Mon.  8/10  6 p.m.  Town Lands Committee

Wed.  8/12  5 p.m.  Harbor & Waterfront Committee

Thur.  8/13  10 a.m.  Planning Board  Site Visit

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for meetings. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Mon.  8/10  4:30 p.m.  Brunswick/Topsham Water District Board of Trustees

