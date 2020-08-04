Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Brunswick

Check the town website for information on remote access. Televised/streamed meetings at brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3.

Tues. 8/11 7 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 8/12 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee

Wed. 8/12 7 p.m. School Board

Thur. 8/13 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon. 8/10 4 p.m. Canine Management Task Force

Mon. 8/10 6 p.m. Town Lands Committee

Wed. 8/12 5 p.m. Harbor & Waterfront Committee

Thur. 8/13 10 a.m. Planning Board Site Visit

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for meetings. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Mon. 8/10 4:30 p.m. Brunswick/Topsham Water District Board of Trustees

