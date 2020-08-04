SOUTH PORTLAND – Marjorie Ruth (Goodwin) Swett, 81, of South Portland passed away on August 1, 2020, at her home in the presence of her loving family after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Marjorie was born in Casco to her parents Nellie (Pillsbury) and Carlton Goodwin on June 16, 1939. She was educated in South Portland schools and graduated from South Portland High School which was located in the building now known as Mahoney Middle School. After graduation she worked as a switchboard operator for the telephone company during the days of party lines. Marjorie married Glendon Swett on June 13, 1959, and raised four children. When her children became school age, she worked for the South Portland School Lunch Program until she found her dream job at Cross Jewelers. She worked for Cross Jewelers for 30 years until she reluctantly retired due to failing health. Marjorie was a longterm, involved member of the Elm Street Methodist Church until it closed. She loved the challenge of crossword puzzles although she admitted she sometimes cheated. As a lifelong Mainer, she waited patiently through each winter with great anticipation of opening the family camp on Watchic Pond. Her happiest days were those of large gatherings of family and friends with plenty of food and laughter.Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Glendon Swett, her parents, Nellie and Carlton Goodwin and her brothers, Robert Foss and Frank Foss. She is survived by her sister, Beverly (Goodwin) Cloutier and her sister, Priscilla (Goodwin) Ware and her husband Joseph Ware. She was loved by her four children, Jani (Swett) Kinder, Glendon (Rick) Swett, Julianne Swett, and Joseph Swett and his wife Melissa Swett. She was blessed with 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren, who will miss her greatly, are Joshua Kinder, Brittany Swett, Ashley White and her husband Macgregor, Dylan Swett Bullinger, Andrea Kinder, Allison Swett, Nicholas Kinder and his wife Becky, Joseph M. Swett, Jessica Haskell, Madison Haskell, Mitchell Haskell, Sarah Kinder, Julia Swett and Bradyn Swett. She was blessed to have time to spend with her great-grandchildren, Grant and Ivy White and Jack and Juliette Kinder. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m., Friday, August 7, 2020. A graveside service and burial will be private. Due to Covid restrictions and challenges, a celebratory gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Southern Maine Hospice and their angels Kiersten and Nancy, and to the New England Cancer Specialists. On line condolences maybe expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Southern Maine Hospice.

Guest Book