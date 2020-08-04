City employees were working Tuesday with people who have been encamped at City Hall in an effort to connect them with temporary shelter and other services as the remnants of Hurricane Isaias are about to bring heavy rain and wind to the area.

It was the first time city staffers have worked directly with the people who have been encamped at City Hall to raise concerns over a lack of housing and other needed services, such as substance use and mental health counseling, in Maine’s largest city.

The engagement comes one day after Mayor Kate Snyder and the city’s Health and Human Services staff held their first meeting with protest organizer Jess Falero and the City Council talked at length about the need to address a myriad of public health and safety issues associated with the encampment. The incoming storm has added urgency to those discussions.

“(There’s) an effort to transition people from City Hall plaza, working with the city and others,” she said. “The city manager certainly recognizing the importance of reopening City Hall. I think he got a lot of support from the council there.”

City Manager Jon Jennings has estimated that the closure of City Hall is costing the city about $275,000 in lost revenue from vehicle registrations, excise taxes and other fees.

Falero told a reporter Monday that organizers were planning to turn the encampment’s medical tent into a mobile service. Snyder said Falero told her they were also working on filling backpacks with other supplies and working with city staff and others to find safe and secure shelter for the campers.

“When I spoke with Jess yesterday afternoon, they were very conscious of the incoming hurricane and talked about the transition from City Hall that is needed and being planned,” Snyder said.

City employees are trying to persuade people who have no access to shelter to stay at either the Oxford Street Shelter or a temporary shelter that has been set up at the Portland Expo during the coronavirus pandemic, Snyder said. Both shelters are open 24 hours a day, with access to three meals a day, showers, restrooms and other services, she said, but they are only half full. Anyone who has been issued a criminal trespass order preventing them from entering either shelter will be sent to a hotel, she said.

The city has put up more than 150 people in area hotels, the costs for which are being covered by the state during the pandemic.

Snyder said the city is working to address the immediate concerns over sanitation at the encampment, the incoming story, and the lack of mask wearing and social distancing outside City Hall. But she’s also working with organizers about ways to address a series of demands issued by the group.

“By working together my hope is that we can not only resolve things in the short term but move forward in a way that feels productive and persistent,” Snyder said.

Protesters have demanded that the city tale immediate steps to decriminalize camping on public property, open overdose prevention sites, freeze all evictions, create more affordable housing led by affected groups, defund the police and put that money into social service programs.

Snyder said the city could examine its prohibition on outdoor camping, but no one on the City Council has expressed an interest in doing that.

The council’s Health & Human Services and Public Safety has taken up overdose prevention sites in the past and could revisit the issue, Snyder said. Protesters could advocate for less funding for police and more investments in social services during the council’s budget deliberations beginning Wednesday, but housing creation is a complex, long-term proposition.

However, she said the city could not freeze evictions — only the state can.

Several dozen people are spending each night at the camp, and as many as 200 people come to the site each day for the meals, clothing, basic medical care and other assistance that volunteers have been providing. The demonstration began July 22 with a few tents, but the camp has grown steadily. Tents pitched on the sidewalk now wrap around short stretches of Chestnut and Myrtle streets on both sides of City Hall. Tarps strung over the courtyard keep off the midday sun, and people milled in the shade trying to keep cool.

Until Tuesday, outreach to protesters was being done exclusively by community partners, while city workers were focusing more on the crowds gathered at Deering Oaks Park. HHS Director Kristin Dow said city staff would go to the encampment Tuesday, after being questioned by City Councilor Kim Cook about why they were not onsite.

A group of 14 organizations and agencies are now focused on the encampment, according to the city: Amistad, Milestone, Spurwink, The Opportunity Alliance, Preble Street, Maine Medical Center’s Learning Collaborative, Greater Portland Health, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Cumberland District Liaison, Salvation Army, Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency, Portland Police, Portland Fire Department, and the city’s Public Health and Social Services divisions.

According to a survey conducted by the group of those staying at City Hall, only 10 people interviewed had no access to shelter, while 20 have permanent housing and are spending their days at the encampment to be with friends or show solidarity. Twenty-five others had access to some sort of shelter, whether it was a hotel room that they had to leave during the day or some other arrangement; or chose not to engage services being offered, because of the need for safer drug use, access to the community or were concerned about other restriction.

This story will be updated.

