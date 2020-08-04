A person who was briefed on the NCAA Board of Governor’s discussions told the AP that board members decided each division will determine whether to stage championship events in fall sports.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the board was not making its discussions and plans public.

The Board of Governors, the NCAA’s highest governing body, was considering canceling or postponing fall sports championships in all three divisions during Tuesday’s meeting.

“In order to ensure the health and well being of college athletes, we have to consider all the implications when determining our next steps, and we plan to provide an update to our membership and the public (Wednesday),” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement.

