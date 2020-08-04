Cape Elizabeth

Check the town’s website for information on remote access. Calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com/services/arts_education/cetv/home.html.

Mon. 8/10 7 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 8/11 6:30 p.m. School Board

Tues. 8/11 7 p.m. Conservation Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Fri. 8/7 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee

Wed. 8/12 7 p.m. Zoning Board

Thur. 8/13 4 p.m. Finance Committee

South Portland

Check the city’s website for information on remote access. Videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org/departments/spc-tv/.

Tues. 8/11 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 8/12 5 p.m. Senior Steering Implementation Committee

Wed. 8/12 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 8/13 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners

