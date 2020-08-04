Cape Elizabeth

Check the town’s website for information on remote access. Calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com/services/arts_education/cetv/home.html.

Mon.  8/10  7 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  8/11  6:30 p.m.  School Board

Tues.  8/11  7 p.m.  Conservation Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Fri.  8/7  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee

Wed.  8/12  7 p.m.  Zoning Board

Thur.  8/13  4 p.m.  Finance Committee

South Portland

Check the city’s website for information on remote access. Videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org/departments/spc-tv/.

Tues.  8/11  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  8/12  5 p.m.  Senior Steering Implementation Committee

Wed.  8/12  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  8/13  5 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners

filed under:
cape elizabeth maine, Forecaster Community, scarborough maine, south portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles