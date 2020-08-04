KENNEBUNK — People doing business at Kennebunk Town Hall on Thursday July 30 saw something very likely few have seen there for many years.

A horse was grazing on the lawn. Later, the 9-year-old Friesian named Hercules and his owner, Jerry Scott of Saco, accompanied by local police, were to go to Kennebunk Beach to greet people there.

It was a way to further community policing. Earlier in the day Scott and Hercules, accompanied by Officer Rebecca Parker, stopped by the Atria assisted living facility to visit with people there.

Scott, retired from the U.S. Army, has been visiting communities from Boothbay to the city of Portland with Hercules, and has some others on his list.

He said he usually teaches yoga with Hercules, but the coronavirus pandemic meant that couldn’t happen this year, so Scott took Hercules on the road to meet people.

He plans to visit some other communities, including his hometown of Saco.

Police Chief Robert MacKenzie said he ran into Scott at Boothbay and asked if he would consider coming to Kennebunk, where officers would escort him to a few locations.

Scott, chatting with people on the lawn at town hall, said while in the Army he rode at Buckingham Palace with the Household Cavalry, and later, following retirement, in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Boston, among others.

During his Army service, he and Hercules took part in burial services for fallen veterans.

He and Hercules got a warm, cordial welcome in Kennebunk.

While Scott chatted, Hercules was admired and on the receiving end of pats and nose rubs from people happy to see him.

The two were accompanied by Molly, Scott’s yellow lab.

