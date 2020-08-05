Facebook on Wednesday said it removed President Trump’s post of a video clip from a Fox News interview in which he said that children are “almost immune” from COVID-19.
“This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation,” said Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone.
This is the first time Facebook has taken down anything from the president for violating the company’s policies on COVID-19 misinformation.
Facebook has faced increasing pressure to better moderate its site. More than 1,000 advertisers have joined a boycott regarding its civil rights record, including Disney and Verizon. And nearly two dozen state attorneys general sent a letter criticizing the company earlier Wednesday.
A White House spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In the removed video, Trump can be heard in a phone interview saying schools should open. He goes on to say, “If you look at children, children are almost – and I would almost say definitely – but almost immune from this disease,” and that they have stronger immune systems.
While many children have had milder symptoms from the virus, researchers have found they are still able to catch and spread it to other people, including adults at home and in school settings, such as teachers.
