WALDOBORO – Geoffrey B. Merritt, 58, of Waldoboro passed away at his home on July 21, 2020.

He was born to Dudley And Marylou (Halleran) Merritt, the middle of seven children on Aug. 2, 1961.

Geoff leaves behind a large, loving extended family and network of friends, all of who will miss him deeply.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.directcremationofmaine.com., 58, of Waldoboro passed away at his home on July 21, 2020.He was born to Dudley And Marylou (Halleran) Merritt, the middle of seven children on Aug. 2, 1961.Geoff leaves behind a large, loving extended family and network of friends, all of who will miss him deeply.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.directcremationofmaine.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous