Ronald “Bub” E. Williams 1971 – 2020 PORTLAND – Ronald E. Williams, of Portland, died unexpectedly on July 28, 2020 at the age of 48. He was born in Brunswick to Ronald E. Williams Sr. and Patricia A. Fraser. He was predeceased by his father, Ronald E. Williams Sr. and survived by his mother, Patricia A. Fraser of Florida; and two sisters, Angela M. Pyles and her husband, Robert of Florida and Eve C. Hole of Harpswell. Ronnie also had five beautiful nieces.

