Bobby Dalbec’s debut with the Red Sox isn’t far off.

The Red Sox added the slugging corner infield prospect to their taxi squad and flew him to Tampa to be with the team while they play the Rays this week. He’s not officially on the roster, but if a need were to arise, Dalbec’s debut could come soon.

“He can cover first and third, and obviously a power bat if something did come up,” Manager Ron Roenicke said.

The 6-foot-4 Dalbec hit 27 homers last year between the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs and Triple-A Pawtucket and has been a consistent home run hitter in the minor leagues. At 25 years old, he’s ready for the bigs if needed.

“He’s swinging the bat better all the time,” Roenicke said. “I know when he first came back after having to sit in his hotel room for all that time, he was rusty. No question. I think we saw that in our intrasquad games. Been swinging the bat a lot better.”

First base was supposed to be Michael Chavis’ position to grow into. But the 24-year-old is just 3 for 19 with nine strikeouts and one home run this season while showing little plate discipline or ability to hit pitches.

Chavis has been hitting with the platoon advantage, too. He’s playing mostly against lefties while he shares first base with Mitch Moreland.

“Certainly glad to see the home run, glad to see the base hit the other way,” Roenicke said. “He’s getting plenty of playing time to get this thing going…I think he’s making progress. If he continues to do that, hopefully he gets hot like he did last year when he came up. If he does that, we’ve got a really good combo with him and Mitch.”

Moreland has been one of the few Red Sox hitters with a consistent approach at the plate this season. He entered the week 5 for 19 with three extra-base hits, including a pair of homers. And he hit a solo shot off Charlie Morton to get the Sox on the board in the second inning on Tuesday night.

Moreland’s had some physical issues and the Sox are monitoring his playing time. But if they were serious about competing this year, it’d make sense to push Moreland into more playing time.

“Because of all the left-handers we’ve had it’s actually just worked out where he’s had off days,” Roenicke said. “We know after the off day Thursday we have 17 straight. So, we’ll see what we have as far as righties and lefties, but he’s feeling good. Physically he’s ready to go, but things crop up. I’ll continually watch him.”

PERAZA AND HIS MASK

Jose Peraza has been one of the few Red Sox players wearing a mask on the field this year. He’s kept the mask on at all times while playing defense, running the bases and in the dugout, though he wears the mask around his neck while at the plate.

“It’s extremely important to me, especially for my kids and my wife,” Peraza said. “That’s why I do it, to stay safe. Until I feel like I don’t have to anymore, I’m going to wear it.”

Only Peraza and Tzu-Wei Lin have been wearing a mask regularly. Alex Verdugo has worn a mask at times.

“We’ve talked about it here and there,” Peraza said. “It’s not that big of a deal (that others aren’t wearing it). I know I want to wear the mask, I have the reasons why I wear it. That’s what I’ve been focused on.”

UNUSUAL OFF DAY

The Sox had a day of in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Monday. With Florida a coronavirus hotbed right now, the Red Sox asked players to be smart, though they were allowed to leave the hotel.

“One family was here and they tested before they came in,” Roenicke said. “I don’t know the other guys with families. But I know some guys came in and asked me about some different activities they were thinking of doing and they canceled those, we recommended the guys didn’t do anything but we didn’t want to come out and just say ‘you’ve got to stay in your hotel room,’ so there were some coaches that were walking and wearing masks and trying to do the right thing. I can’t say exactly what everybody did but I know what most of them did.”

Peraza said he stayed in the room to talk to his family and watch TV all day.

“We can’t do anything you know?” he said. “It’s my decision. I just want to stay safe.

“I’m just focused on approaching it as if we’re going to finish the season. We’re going to play the games and that’s how I’ve been going about it.”

FEBLES OUT AFTER INCONCLUSIVE TEST

The Red Sox lost their third base coach, Carlos Febles – a former Sea Dogs manager – to an inconclusive coronavirus test when the team was in New York last weekend. Hed was sent back to Boston until he tests negative. Ramon Vazquez is coaching third base in Febles’ absence.

LEFTIES GETTING RIGHT

Lefty Josh Taylor is about four outings away from joining the team, Roenicke said.

A key part of the Red Sox’ bullpen last year, he’s been out with the coronavirus.

Darwinzon Hernandez, also recovering from the virus, is being stretched out a little and will likely return when he’s ready to pitch a couple innings.

Related Headlines Red Sox fall to Rays for fourth straight loss

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous