Arrests

7/27 at 6:16 p.m. William Kane, 72, of Main Street, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Courtney Everett on Main Street.

Summonses

8/1 at 10:09 p.m. Tyler Charpentier, 26, of Sabattus, was issued a summons by Officer Courtney Everett on Main Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

Fire calls

7/28 at 12:11 p.m. Medical issue on Pinewood Drive.

7/29 at 4:27 p.m. Medical issue on Interstate 295.

7/31 at 7:44 p.m. Alarm on Highland Street.

8/1 at 10:08 a.m. Motor vehicle fire on Lewiston Road.

8/1 at 1:48 p.m. Alarm on Highland Street.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 25 calls from July 27 to Aug. 3.

