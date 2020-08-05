Arrests
7/27 at 6:16 p.m. William Kane, 72, of Main Street, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Courtney Everett on Main Street.
Summonses
8/1 at 10:09 p.m. Tyler Charpentier, 26, of Sabattus, was issued a summons by Officer Courtney Everett on Main Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.
Fire calls
7/28 at 12:11 p.m. Medical issue on Pinewood Drive.
7/29 at 4:27 p.m. Medical issue on Interstate 295.
7/31 at 7:44 p.m. Alarm on Highland Street.
8/1 at 10:08 a.m. Motor vehicle fire on Lewiston Road.
8/1 at 1:48 p.m. Alarm on Highland Street.
EMS
Topsham emergency medical services responded to 25 calls from July 27 to Aug. 3.
