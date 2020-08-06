Headline, Portland Press Herald, Aug. 4, Page B1: “Error led to over 11,000 missed primary ballots.”

Thousands of hand-counted ballots had been overlooked. Eleven thousand-plus ballots – in Maine, that’s a significant number. (The powers that be have assured us that none of the outcomes has changed.)

We also know that almost 1.1 million dead people (yes, dead people) received payments from the federal government during this pandemic. I wonder how many “dead” people will vote in November?

If anyone believes we will be able to get an honest and accurate accounting of ballots in the upcoming November election, their heads are buried in the sand. The margin for error is far too great. Whether it be intentional or unintentional, we will never know the true numbers.

Whatever the outcome, may God bless America!

Pamela Brant

Westbrook

