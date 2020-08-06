Headline, Portland Press Herald, Aug. 4, Page B1: “Error led to over 11,000 missed primary ballots.”
Thousands of hand-counted ballots had been overlooked. Eleven thousand-plus ballots – in Maine, that’s a significant number. (The powers that be have assured us that none of the outcomes has changed.)
We also know that almost 1.1 million dead people (yes, dead people) received payments from the federal government during this pandemic. I wonder how many “dead” people will vote in November?
If anyone believes we will be able to get an honest and accurate accounting of ballots in the upcoming November election, their heads are buried in the sand. The margin for error is far too great. Whether it be intentional or unintentional, we will never know the true numbers.
Whatever the outcome, may God bless America!
Pamela Brant
Westbrook
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Forbes named chief deputy at York County Sheriff’s Office
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Maine Water breaks ground on new Saco River Drinking Water Facility
-
American Journal
Gorham Notes: Aug. 6
-
American Journal
Westbrook Notes: Aug. 6
-
American Journal
Arts Calendar: Aug. 6
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.