The caption reads, “Home of Pearl of Orr’s Island, Casco Bay, Maine.” Harriet Beecher Stowe (1811-1896), author of “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” began to write “Pearl of Orr’s Island” soon after finishing “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.” It took her 10 years to finish. Stowe lived in Brunswick, where her husband, Calvin, taught at Bowdoin College. The Tichnor Brothers printing company published this type of postcard circa 1930-1945.
