NEW HIRES

The Maine Energy Marketers Association has appointed Charles “Charlie” Summers Jr. as its next president. Summers will lead the association and its MTEC Education Center in providing its more than 300 members in the heating oil, propane, biofuels and motor fuels sector with an enhanced level of service and support. He recently served as the principal deputy assistant for public affairs to the U.S. Secretary of Defense at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

Kathy Harvey-Brown has joined the Scott & Sunny Townsend Team of Keller Williams Realty as a sales associate. With a master’s degree in social work, Harvey-Brown has devoted the past 20 years to serving families in Cumberland County and is also a well-known fitness instructor who has taught classes in the community for the past 15 years. She has lived in Scarborough with her family for the past 13 years.

Elizabeth Turner has been named regional director for northern New England at Skinner. She had previously been an appraiser in the Fine Jewelry Department. In her new role, Beth will provide appraisal and auction evaluation services and manage client relations with individuals, fiduciaries, nonprofit organizations and museums. She will advise collectors and consignors in Maine, northern New Hampshire, and northern Vermont from her office at 26 Water Street in Damariscotta.

Philip M. Stathos has joined Baird as director and financial advisor to its Portland wealth management team. Stathos brings 24 years of experience to Baird and a client roster that includes more than $279 million in assets under management. He has held senior positions with Wells Fargo, AG Edwards, Fidelity Investments and others and was most recently a partner with Mayflower Advisors LLC, a team within Wells Fargo. He resides in Wellesley, Massachusetts, with his wife and three sons.

Biddeford Savings recently hired Jennifer Sirois as vice president, commercial loan officer III, based out of the Business Banking Center in Biddeford. Sirois comes to Biddeford Savings from TD Bank, bringing over 20 years of banking experience, including over 15 years in commercial lending. In her new role on the Biddeford Savings business banking team, she is responsible for maintaining and growing a portfolio of commercial loans and relationships centered around the southern Maine market area.

William Nash joined the Orthopedic Practice department at St. Mary’s Health System as a foot and ankle surgeon. Nash recently completed his foot and ankle fellowship under the tutorship of Greg Pomeroy, MD. Nash will see patients at St. Mary’s Orthopedic offices in Auburn and Portland.

Stephen Miller has joined Fontaine Family Real Estate at their Auburn Location and looks forward to assisting both buyers and sellers. Miller’s background includes former owner of Governor’s Restaurant in Lewiston, along with 15 years of experience in the real estate industry. He is also a member of the Mountains to Shore Board of Realtors.

Mirissa Harrison and Lacy McMoarn have joined Dufour Tax Group as Certified Public Accountants. Harrison received her bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Southern Maine, and has earned her Certified Valuation Analyst and Certified Public Accountant designations. Harrison has seven years of accounting experience. McMoarn received her master of accounting degree from Saint Joseph’s College, and has earned her Certified Public Accountant designation. McMoarn has over six years of accounting experience.

AWARDS AND CERTIFICATIONS

Thomas C. Chester, a financial advisor at Allen Financial in Camden, has earned the designation of Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor from the National Association of Plan Advisors. Chester has been with Allen Financial since 2005.

Jo-an Lantz, president and CEO of Geiger, has been named 2020 Counselor Person of the Year by the Advertising Specialty Institute, a leading promotional products industry trade organization.

Pierce Atwood litigation and appellate partner Joshua D. Dunlap has been appointed to the Maine Rules of Appellate Procedure Advisory Committee, filling a vacancy due to the appointment of former firm litigation partner Catherine Connors as a Supreme Judicial Court justice.

