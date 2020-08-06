Maine reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and no additional deaths.

Nine cases were removed from previous totals calculated by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, so the net increase on Thursday is five cases. The Maine CDC adjusts previous reports based on new information, most commonly if probable cases are instead determined to be negative. Nineteen more Mainers have recovered from COVID-19, bringing recoveries to 3,475 since the pandemic began.

Overall, 3,997 have fallen ill with COVID-19, and 124 have died.

Maine trails only Vermont with the lowest prevalence of COVID-19, when looking at a seven-day average of new cases, according to the Harvard Global Health Institute. Maine has a rate of 1.5 cases per 1,000 population over the last seven days (excluding Thursday), while Vermont has the lowest rate in the country at 0.6 cases per 1,000.

Public health experts say low rates combined with a rigorous testing, tracing and quarantine strategy can halt transmission of the virus and allow for gradual reopenings.

States with the highest levels of COVID-19 – such as Florida, Mississippi, Nevada and Louisiana, have case rates of 30 per 1,000 or higher.

This story will be updated.

