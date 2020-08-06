Mainers remembered philanthropist Doris Buffett, who died Tuesday at her home in Rockport, as a fun-loving and gracious “fairy godmother” who gave millions of dollars to educational and social welfare programs in her adopted state.

Buffett, 92, was the older sister of billionaire Warren Buffett and shared her family’s great wealth through the Sunshine Lady Foundation, the Learning By Giving Foundation and the Letters Foundation.

Her death was confirmed by the New York Times through her grandson Alexander Buffett Rozek. She passed away surrounded by family and friends, listening to Billie Holiday music, Rozek told Bloomberg News.

Buffett, who suffered though a difficult upbringing, four failed marriages, financial ruin, cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, espoused the benefits of investing in “patient capital” that would yield long-term results.

“She saw herself as a fairy godmother,” said Karen Baldacci, wife of former governor John Baldacci. “She didn’t have one as a child, but she certainly was one to many here in Maine.”

Buffett gave the lead $3 million donation to build Educare Central Maine, which Baldacci oversaw when she headed the former governor’s Children’s Cabinet. The comprehensive early learning and development center in Waterville opened in 2010 and serves 200 children annually.

“She was a remarkable person,” Baldacci said. “With everything she was given in life, she saw it as an opportunity to give it away.”

Gov. Janet Mills praised Buffett’s lifelong devotion to improving the lives of people too often left behind, from children with disabilities to survivors of domestic violence.

“Her passion for investing in the potential of others transformed countless lives and she will be sorely missed,” Mills said in a statement. “On behalf of the people of Maine, I express my deepest gratitude for Doris’ generosity and my condolences to her loved ones as well as the community of Rockport during this difficult time.”

In choosing the beneficiaries of her wealth, Buffett disdained what she called “S.O.B.’s” – symphonies, operas and ballets – and instead chose to help people who were struggling and support programs that would provide future economic stability.

Her Sunshine Lady Foundation sponsored inmates at the Maine State Prison in Warren to get college degrees through the University of Maine at Augusta and she attended several graduation ceremonies at the jail.

Randall Liberty, commissioner of the Maine Department of Corrections, said Buffett’s passing is a tremendous loss to the citizens of Maine.

“Doris has been a trailblazer in her support for Maine’s incarcerated citizens,” Liberty said. “Through her generosity and vision, many individuals were able to obtain a college education, positively impacting several generations of Mainers. Her legacy of philanthropy is unmatched. She has been a gift to many.”

