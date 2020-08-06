LEWISTON — A fourth Marshwood Center resident has died from COVID-19 and cases there continue to rise, with 23 residents and 11 staff members testing positive, according to a spokeswoman for the facility.

Marshwood, a long-term care facility in Lewiston, started its outbreak with 11 cases two weeks ago. It now has 34.

Many of Marshwood’s cases have been in people with no symptoms, according to Lori Mayer, spokeswoman for Genesis Healthcare, the Pennsylvania for-profit company that owns Marshwood.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by COVID-19, especially the families of the four residents that passed away,” she said in an email on Thursday.

Marshwood’s outbreak is believed to have led to an outbreak at CMMC in Lewiston, where a Marshwood resident was being treated in the intensive care unit. CMMC now has 15 cases, up from 14 earlier this week, according to a h.ospital spokeswoman. Of those, 13 are employees and two are patients.

Both Marshwood and CMMC continue testing. Marshwood is also slated to get a rapid testing unit from the federal government.

Marshwood has about 80 residents and 125 staff members.

