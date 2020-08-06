LEWISTON — A fourth Marshwood Center resident has died from COVID-19 and cases there continue to rise, with 23 residents and 11 staff members testing positive, according to a spokeswoman for the facility.
Marshwood, a long-term care facility in Lewiston, started its outbreak with 11 cases two weeks ago. It now has 34.
Many of Marshwood’s cases have been in people with no symptoms, according to Lori Mayer, spokeswoman for Genesis Healthcare, the Pennsylvania for-profit company that owns Marshwood.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by COVID-19, especially the families of the four residents that passed away,” she said in an email on Thursday.
Marshwood’s outbreak is believed to have led to an outbreak at CMMC in Lewiston, where a Marshwood resident was being treated in the intensive care unit. CMMC now has 15 cases, up from 14 earlier this week, according to a h.ospital spokeswoman. Of those, 13 are employees and two are patients.
Both Marshwood and CMMC continue testing. Marshwood is also slated to get a rapid testing unit from the federal government.
Marshwood has about 80 residents and 125 staff members.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Boston Celtics
NBA notebook: Celtics’ youngsters show their worth
-
Times Record
BIW, union negotiation makes steady progress in seventh week of strike
-
Times Record
Lisbon low-income apartments in need of TLC tenants may be getting some help
-
Local & State
Mainers remember Doris Buffett for great warmth, philanthropy
-
Sports
PGA Championship: Day takes early lead with Koepka one shot back
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.