Democratic challenger Sara Gideon holds a slight lead over incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in the state’s U.S. Senate race in a poll released Thursday by Quinnipiac University.

The poll shows 47 percent of respondents favored Gideon, while 43 percent favored Collins and 6 percent remained undecided. The poll sampled 807 self-identified registered voters in Maine by telephone between July 30 and Aug. 3. It has a 3.5 percent margin of error.

The poll also shows a staggering lead for former Vice President Joe Biden in his challenge against President Trump. Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge Trump, was favored by 52 percent of respondents, compared to 37 percent who favored the President.

The poll is the third since July 6 showing Gideon with a slight edge on the long-serving Republican, who in 2014 won reelection with nearly 70 percent of the vote.

A poll in early July from the left-leaning Public Policy Polling gave Gideon had a 4-point lead, and Colby College poll released near the end of July that showed Gideon leading by 5 points.

The candidates are locked in what is expected to be toughest challenge Collins has seen. Their campaigns have collected more than $41 million combined and have already spent $30 million of that — making the race the most costly in state history. Outside groups, including several well-heeled national super political action committees are also shoveling cash into the race.

The poll also suggests Maine voters are largely satisfied with the Gov. Janet Mills and her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 64 percent saying they approve of Mills’ response to the virus.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: