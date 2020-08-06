OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Old Orchard Beach, Dorothy Theresa Charland, 96, passed away Wednesday July 29, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Naugatuck, Conn. She was born in Montreal, Canada, May 3, 1924, the daughter of Hector and Maria Brulotte Valade. Dorothy and her family moved to the United States at a young age. She attended local schools and worked in the textile mills for a short period of time. She and her family owned for a period of time the Lamp Lighter Cabins in Old Orchard Beach. Dorothy was a member of St. Margaret’s Church of Old Orchard Beach, Good Shepherd Parish. She was involved in the Sisters of Isabella and also volunteered for The Southern Maine Medical Auxiliary Cardiac Capers Shows. Dorothy enjoyed painting, crafts and crocheting. She has resided with her daughter Yvonne in Connecticut for the last five years. She is predeceased by her husband Rene Henry Charland and a son Gary Charland. Survivors include a son Edward Charland of Saco and a daughter Yvonne Schepis and her husband Robert of Naugatuck, Conn., seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Friends and relatives may call at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco, Friday, August 7, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. Please follow current Covid protocol with mask and social distancing. A Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m., Saturday August 8, 2020 at Most Holy Trinity , Main St., Saco. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Rene. Condolences maybe posted to http://www.oobfh.com for Charland.

