SAN FRANCISCO — Brooks Koepka is certainly off to a good start as he tries to become the first golfer to win the PGA Championship in three consecutive years since it became a stroke-play event.

With plenty of golfers still on the course – and Maine native Shawn Warren yet to get to the first tee with a 5:37 tee time – Koepka shot a 4-under 66 over the 7,251-yard TPC Harding Park and is one shot behind. Jason Day took the early lead in the first round of the year’s first major, shooting a 5-under 65. Koepka was in a group of 10 golfers one stroke behind at minus-4 that included Zach Johnson, Justin Rose and Martin Kaymer.

Day had a bogey-free round that included a birdie on the par-4 ninth hole..

Tiger Woods finished his round a 2-under 68.

Brian Harman hit the opening shot, and it was clear as he looked down the first fairway that it was a historic moment.

The fairway was lined by trees, not people.

The COVID-19 pandemic that forced the PGA Championship to move from May to August also led to this being the first major championship without spectators. That includes family members of the 156 players in the field, and limited media.

A few volunteers took out mobile phones to capture the moment. The starter announced in a microphone, “From Sea Island, Georgia, Brian Harman.” And there was no applause. There was no need for a microphone, either, but old habits die hard.

Harman pulled his tee shot into the rough. At least he found it. There is only one marshal for each hole, down from 12.

