Brunswick-based singer-songwriter Pete Kilpatrick hasn’t let the pandemic get in the way of his productivity. He’s played four ticketed, backyard shows at his home and has been writing new songs, including “Just Be,” which was released in mid-July.

Kilpatrick has two more house shows scheduled for Aug. 21 and Sept. 18. To secure a spot, drop Pete a note at [email protected]. Tix are $20 and social distancing is practiced with about 15 feet between spots.

“Just Be” will appear on “Songs From The Green Room,” which Kilpatrick wrote and recorded between mid-March and late-April. The album will be out on Aug. 28. Click here to pre-order it.

Kilpatrick shot the video for “Just Be” in Brunswick and Harpswell, and his kids Sawyer and Hadley are featured in it, having all sorts of fun.

Here’s “Just Be:”

