Arrests:

7/25 at 4:39 a.m. Mohamud Said Abdullahi, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on charges of theft by unauthorized use and violating conditions of release.

7/25 at 5:36 p.m. Lisa M. Powers, 54, a transient, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on a warrant and a charge of drinking in public.

7/25 at 9:55 p.m. Zachary D. Link, 21, of Falmouth, was arrested on Veterans Memorial Bridge by Officer Daniel Purinton on a warrant. James G. Daney, 35, of Buxton, was also arrested on a warrant and charges of driving without a license, driving with a suspended license, and failing to give a correct name or address to police.

7/27 at 9:15 a.m. Demarko Boettcher, 34, of Windham, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Ryan Le on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

7/29 at 9:58 a.m. Mohamud Said Abdullahi, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Anthoine Street by Officer Shane Stephenson on warrants.

Summonses:

7/25 at 12:38 a.m. Mapasa L. Kalombako, 35, of Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Michael Mizzoni on a charge of driving without a license.

7/25 at 8:41 p.m. Victor Manuel Tenesaca Lema, 19, of Portland, was issued a summons on Gerry Avenue by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of driving without a license.

7/27 at 2:39 a.m. Christopher LeClerc, 29, of Southampton, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Jesse Peasley on a charge of domestic violence assault.

7/27 at 1:42 p.m. Diana Tinkham, 55, of Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

7/28 at 12:16 a.m. Benjamin H. Perry, 36, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

7/28 at 4:32 a.m. Abdalla Hamed Dud, 34, of Portland, was issued a summons on Wescott Road by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of driving without a license.

7/29 at 2:38 p.m. Tshimanga Lumu, 19, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Chris Gosling on a charge of theft by taking.

7/30 at 8:57 p.m. Chantal Mukabaranga, 42, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of driving without a license.

7/30 at 10:09 p.m. Pdg Muhamiriza, 24, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of driving without a license.

Fire calls:

7/28 at 3:03 a.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Ocean Street.

7/28 at 10:59 a.m. Assist invalid on Broadway.

7/28 at 1:13 p.m. Telephone or cable wires down on Sawyer (street or road not given).

7/28 at 8:53 p.m. Person in distress on Adam Court.

7/29 at 3:50 p.m. Service call on Bellaire Road.

7/29 at 6:14 p.m. False fire alarm on Running Hill Road.

7/30 at 6:15 p.m. Motor vehicle accident cleanup on Westbrook Street.

7/31 at 10:21 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on McKinley Street.

7/31 at 1:02 p.m. Good intention call on Market Street.

7/31 at 3:13 p.m. Sewer gas odor investigation on Cottage Road.

8/1 at 2:13 a.m. Power line down on Hillside Avenue.

8/1 at 5:27 p.m. False fire alarm on Wescott Road.

8/2 at 1:20 a.m., 7:16 a.m., 9:16 a.m., 7:20 p.m. and 9:38 p.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.

8/2 at 11:09 a.m. False fire alarm on Waterman Drive.

8/2 at 12:22 p.m. Ring or jewelry removal on Anthoine Street.

8/2 at 3:44 p.m. Special incident on Lincoln Street.

8/2 at 7:27 p.m. False fire alarm on Carlisle (way or road not given).

8/2 at 8:57 p.m. Extrication or other rescue on Cutter Street.

8/3 at 12:16 a.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.

8/3 at 2:36 p.m. Mulch fire on Westbrook Street.

8/3 at 4:o6 p.m. Electrical wiring or equipment problem on Waterman Drive.

EMS:

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 54 calls from July 28 to Aug. 3.

