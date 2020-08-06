Wiscasset police charged a local man with drunken driving on Wednesday night – for the second time this week – after he allegedly used his vehicle to force a police cruiser off the road.

Stuart Wyman, 48, was arrested and charged with driving to endanger, failing to stop for a police officer, violating his conditions of release and operating under the influence.

Patrol Officer Jonathan Barnes was driving north on Bradford Road around 6:20 p.m., in response to reports of vehicle being driven erratically in Wiscasset, when he encountered a vehicle going the wrong way in his lane. Barnes drove off the road to narrowly avoid a head-on collision, according to a statement issued by the Wiscasset Police Department.

Nobody was injured.

Wyman was eventually stopped by Wiscasset police and taken to the Two Bridges Regional Jail. At the time, Wyman was out on bail in connection with an OUI charge on Monday.

