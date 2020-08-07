BOSTON — Five Toronto pitchers combined on a four-hitter and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scored the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning on a groundout, lifting the Blue Jays over the Boston Red Sox 2-1 on Saturday night.

Anthony Kay (1-0) pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings for the win. Anthony Bass picked up his third save.

Blue Jays starter Chase Anderson pitched three innings in his Toronto debut after beginning the season on the injured list because of an oblique strain. He worked off a pitch limit and gave up just one hit and one run.

Gurriel drew a leadoff walk in the eighth from Marcus Walden (0-1), moved to third on Randal Grichuk’s one-out single and scored on a soft grounder by Rowdy Tellez to second baseman Jose Peraza, who was playing deep and didn’t have time to turn a double play.

The Red Sox took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Christian Vázquez in the second inning.

Boston starter Zack Godley pitched four scoreless innings, yielding three hits and two walks and striking out three.

Relievers Josh Osich and Phillips Valdez each pitched a scoreless inning, but Heath Hembree gave up an RBI double to Toronto’s Bo Bichette in the seventh.

Boston right fielder Kevin Pillar made two key plays to stop Toronto, his former team.

With two on and two outs in the sixth, Pillar threw out Travis Shaw at the plate as he tried to score from second on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s single.

In the seventh, Tellez hit a line drive toward the right-field pole, but Pillar made the catch before slamming into the wall.

Prior to Friday’s series-opening win, Red Sox Manager Ron Roenicke acknowledged that he was considering moving Alex Verdugo up to the leadoff spot. He made that change Saturday, with Verdugo taking the place at the top of the order from Andrew Benintendi, who entered Saturday’s game hitting just .061 (2 for 33) with one RBI. Benintendi dropped to seventh in the order.

Roenicke hoped that moving Benintendi down would help to relax him a little. But he grounded out in his only at-bat before being replaced in the fourth by Pillar. Benintendi did contribute in the field, though, robbing Guerrero of a hit in the second inning when he dove to snare a line drive to left field.

Red Sox: Roenicke said Martín Pérez will start Tuesday against Tampa Bay, getting an extra day of rest. The starter for Monday’s series opener is to be determined and will depend on who is used from the bullpen on Sunday.

WEBER SENT DOWN

Boston optioned right-hander Ryan Weber to the alternate training site in Triple-A Pawtucket and recalled right-hander Dylan Covey. Weber has made three starts but struggled, going 0-2 with a 9.90 ERA.

