Local SERVPRO recognized at company’s first virtual convention

Top company representatives recognized SERVPRO of Bath/Brunswick with the Chairman’s Bronze award during SERVPRO’s 51st annual convention July 6-9.

“It has been a challenging year for our business, because we had to balance delivering the world-class service that SERVPRO is known for with taking extra precautions to protect the health and well-being of both our team and our clients,” said Shawn Cox, SERVPRO of Bath/Brunswick owner. “Working in an uncharted environment, our team, along with SERVPRO franchisees across the country, responded with professionalism and compassion to serve our communities when they needed us. I’m enormously proud of our success this year and proud, as always, to be a SERVPRO franchise owner.”

Founded in 1967, the SERVPRO franchise system is a provider of fire and water cleanup and restoration services and mold mitigation and remediation.

While this year’s convention was “unconventional,” it attracted a record-breaking number of registrations; during the two weeks workshops and other events were available, there were nearly 39,500 workshop views and a total of 3,000 individual viewers tuned in.

Giving back

Maine Community Bank President and CEO Jeanne Hulit announced the bank has created a charitable foundation to unite and support the communities they serve, which includes Brunswick. The foundation’s mission is to help residents meet their basic needs and achieve financial empowerment. In support of this long-term mission, the foundation will concentrate on two goals, one of which is to support those who have been adversely impacted by COVID-19.

Kennebec Savings Bank has donated $2,500 to each of five local food pantries that will be used to purchase gift cards from local restaurants and given to families in need. The bank also donated $12,500 to Good Shepherd Food Bank; the funds will benefit the food bank’s partners throughout Kennebec County and the greater Freeport area.

Granted

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, announced Bowdoin College will receive a $115,000 from the National Endowment for the Humanities. The funds will be used for the Seminars for School Teachers, a summer professional development program for school teachers.

Hires, promotions, appointments

The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust welcomed a new slate of board officers to lead its work conserving, restoring and instilling appreciation of the land and water of the Kennebec Estuary. Reeve Wood of Bowdoinham steps into the role of president after serving as vice president. Dixie Stedman of Bath is now the vice president, formally serving as secretary. Steve August of Bath continues to serve as treasurer and Travis Wolfel of Bath is the new secretary.

Lori Dahlhoff, of Brunswick, who is the director of the Diocese of Portland’s Office of Lifelong Faith Formation, has been named to The National Conference for Catechetical Leadership Board of Directors. Based in Washington, D.C., the NCCL strengthens the ministry of catechesis throughout the Catholic dioceses of the United States.

Grace Hansen has joined the OUT Maine Team as its youth health educator. Hansen’s work will focus on reducing smoking and vaping among LGBTQ+ youth as part of a new partnership with the Center for Tobacco Independence. LGBTQ+ youth vape and use tobacco at higher rates than other youth, according to OUT Maine. Hansen, whose work and volunteerism has concentrated in youth development, leadership and community health, will move to Thomaston to support OUT Maine’s mission. OUT Maine works toward a welcoming and affirming Maine for all rural young people of diverse sexual orientations, gender expressions and gender identities.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: