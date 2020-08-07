Fundraiser for Hawthorne House

Nathaniel Hawthorne’s boyhood home, built around 1812, is one of the most important historic homes in the Lakes Region. The house is need of a new roof and supports and a solid foundation to replace the old stone and granite, along with new siding. The Hawthorne Community Association is accepting tax-deductible donations and sponsoring a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. The sale will be held outside at the house at the corner of Cape and Hawthorne roads in Raymond (40 Hawthorne Road if you are using GPS). Precautions will be taken against transmission of the coronavirus. COVID-19, including masks and gloves, and plenty of hand sanitizer available. In the case of rain the sale will be held the following Saturday, Aug. 15. Visit hawthorneassoc.com to donate.

Church dinners

Raymond Village Community Church Pot Roast Suppers start back up on Aug. 22. Pot roast and gravy, potatoes, green beans, carrots, a roll and a brownie will be available for takeout only for $10. Pickup will be from 5-6:30 p.m. and the meals will be hot and ready to take home. To order, call the RVCC office at 655-7749 and press 2 to leave a message with your name, number of meals and time you will pick up. Or send an email to [email protected] with the information.

Soccer registration open

Raymond Recreation Soccer registration is open. The program’s Facebook page states, “We are reorganizing the grade groupings. The new grade groupings will help to: align soccer with other sport grade groupings, match our groups with surrounding towns, help even out size and maturity amongst players, and keep elementary school/middle school kids together. ALSO…We received great feedback from parents about playing with the Lakes Region Soccer in 2019. The 3/4 grade division will be brought into the mix and play with Lakes Region for the 2020 season.” For more information, go to Facebook or contact [email protected]

Food for families

The Raymond Backpack Program pickup time has changed to coincide with the RSU 14 breakfast and lunch pickup for children. Pickup will still be on Tuesdays at the Jordan Small Middle School but will now be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are interested in volunteering to pack bags, donating shelf stable food items or getting more information, contact Kaela Gonzalez at 655-4742 ext. 133 or email [email protected] Donations are still needed and welcomed.

