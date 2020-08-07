Mary-Louise I. Cobb 1928 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Mary-Louise I. Cobb, 92, of Bath Road, died Wednesday July 29, 2020 at Sunny Brook Village in Brunswick. She was born in Portland Jan. 6, 1928, the daughter of William and Mary Elliot Ireland. She was a 1946 graduate of Bancroft School of Worchester. Mary-Lou worked as a nurse. She married Harold W. Cobb. He died August 1985. Mary-Lou worked at Walden Nursing Home in Concord, Mass. She then worked at The Mere Point Nursing Home in Brunswick until retiring in 1987. Her life’s enjoyments were, training and showing horses, candlepin bowling, tennis and completing in duplicate bridge tournaments. Mary –Lou was an active volunteer for Maine State Music Theater. She was a lifelong member of the Mere Point Yacht Club in Brunswick. Mary-Lou was predeceased by her daughter, Amanda Gentile of Watertown, Mass. Survived by her daughter, Rebecca Cobb of Brunswick and son, Charles Cobb of Nashua, N.H. Also survived by grandchildren, Marie Elise Gentile of Watertown, Mass. and Thomas Cobb Watson of Minot. At Mary’s request there will be no services. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

