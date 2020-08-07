SAN FRANCISCO — Li Haotong is the first player to reach 8 under par at the PGA Championship.

The sun already was forcing its way through the marine layer Friday morning, with calm conditions at Harding Park. Li, the 25-year-old from China, opened with two birdies and then made a 15-foot birdie at the fifth hole. He added back-to-back birdies on Nos. 9 and 10. He shot 67 on Thursday.

Shawn Warren, the pro at Falmouth Country Club, was 1 over through 12 holes with a birdie and two bogeys. He shot a 78 on Thursday.

Of the 11 players who shot 66 or better in the opening round, Brendon Todd is the only one who had a tee time in the morning. He shot 65 and was tied with Jason Day for the 18-hole lead.

Friday also is cut day at the first major of the year. Among those in need of a low score to make it to the weekend are Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth.

Li hasn’t had a top 10 in any of the eight tournaments he has played around the world this year. He also is coming off a disastrous Presidents Cup debut in which he played only the minimum matches.

Li is sponsored by WeChat, the Chinese social media company that President Donald Trump has threatened to ban in the United States.

Brendan Todd, a co-leader after the first round at 5 under, was plus-1 through 14 holes on Friday. Jason Day, also at 5 under on Thursday, didn’t tee off until after 4 p.m.

Also making a charge Friday was Tommy Fleetwood, who got to 6 under through 16 holes after an even-par 70 in the first round.

Paul Casey was still on the course but pulled within three shots of the lead. Lanto Griffin finished at 2 under Friday and stood at 4 under for the tournament.

Nine players who shot 4 under on Thursday had later tee times.

Rickie Fowler shot a 69 on Friday to finish two rounds at 2-over 142. That probably will be right on the cut line for whether he makes it to the weekend.

And if he doesn’t, it will be hard to forget about the sixth hole.

Fowler missed an 8-foot par putt, and as he stepped over to tap it in, his putter scuffed the green and nudged his ball about an inch. He then tapped in for a double bogey.

The cut was looking to be about 1 over, though it could fall to 2 over if the wind picks up.

Fowler could use the extra two days. He hasn’t had a top 10 since January and has fallen out of the top 30 in the world ranking for the first time since 2014.

