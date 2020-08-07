The following Scarborough residents have received honors.

Kyle Spaulding was named to the spring dean’s list at Thomas College in Waterville, Maine.

Delilah Bennett, granddaughter of Sharman and Russ Kivatisky and a former Scarborough resident, graduated with honors from Tahoma High School in Maple Valley, Washington. She also received an associate’s degree from Green River College in Auburn, Washington.

Alexander Dobecki, class of 2022, Neil Manderson, class of 2020, Felicia O’Reilly, class of 2022, Jared Quintiliani, class of 2023, Jessica Rinaldi, class of 2023, Sophia Romano, class of 2021, and Connor Thompson, class of 2023 made the dean’s list at Bryant University, located in Smithfield, Rhode Island.

Emma Crovo, Jamie Dillon, Brianna Norsworthy, Andrew Parent, Eric Parent and Bailey Shevenell made the dean’s list at the University of Maine at Farmington.

Delaney Hyde, who is majoring in Psychology, has been named to the dean’s list at Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont.

Cameron Deniso and Nathan Taggar completed their first year of studies at Lasell University in Newton, Massachusetts.

Sarah Stauffer was amed to dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.

Andrew Granzier was named to the president’s list at Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts. In addition, as a Bentley Mens Lacrosse player, he qualified for the spring 2020 Northeast-10 Academic Honor Roll, in the greater category of Academic Distinction.

Sophie Martens was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester ending in December 2019 at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine.

May graduate Emma Koukos, a cross country runner, was among 255 student-athletes to qualify for the Northeast-10 Conference Academic Honor Roll at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont.

Addison Boisvert and Brian Garber have been named to the dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island.

