Maine native Shawn Warren made a significant jump in the second round of the PGA Championship on Friday, but not enough to stick around for the weekend at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

Warren, the pro at Falmouth Country Club and one of 20 PGA club professionals in the 156-player field, shot a 3-over 73 Friday to give him a two-day total of 11-over 151. In the first round Thursday, Warren shot an 8-over 78.

The cut is projected to be 1 over or 2 over.

On Friday, Warren was plus-2 over the first five holes with bogeys on Nos. 2 and 5. Starting with No. 6, he ripped off six straight pars before connecting on a birdie on the par-4, 494-yard 12th hole.

On Thursday, Warren started his round on the back nine and had birdies on his first two holes. Then holes No. 12 through 15 gave him some trouble and he had four straight bogeys. On Friday, however, that stretch was one of his best with a run of birdie-par-par-par. He went 1 under on that stretch Friday, compared to 4 over on Thursday.

He went on to par No. 16 and 17, then on the 18th – where he had a double bogey on Thursday – he ran into trouble again to finish with a double bogey on the 480-yard, par-4 hole.

