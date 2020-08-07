“Burnt-Out Wife”
7 p.m. Aug. 11. Available through Aug. 17, $12, $17 for multiple-person ticket. Via Zoom.
Portland Ovations presents Sara Juli’s one-woman show that takes on intimacy, loneliness, monogamy among other marital hot topics. Set in a glaring pink bathroom, the show is a hilarious melding of dance and theater that you’ll also find to be quite moving.
