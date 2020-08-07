“Burnt-Out Wife”
7 p.m. Aug. 11. Available through Aug. 17, $12, $17 for multiple-person ticket. Via Zoom.
Portland Ovations presents Sara Juli’s one-woman show that takes on intimacy, loneliness, monogamy among other marital hot topics. Set in a glaring pink bathroom, the show is a hilarious melding of dance and theater that you’ll also find to be quite moving.

Click here to see what else is happening on the Stage on Maine Street.

 

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Maine Street
Related Stories
Latest Articles