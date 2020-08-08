BUXTON — Police are searching for a man they say brandished a handgun wrapped in a plastic bag during an armed robbery at a convenience store Saturday evening.

Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline said police received a call around 6:20 p.m. alerting them to the robbery at Low’s Variety at the intersection of Routes 112 and 4A.

A man believed to be white and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, green or olive-colored pants and a black ski mask entered the store, showed what appeared to be a handgun wrapped in a plastic bag and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man fled on a bicycle, which he later abandoned as he traveled down Route 4A, which is also Main Street. Police searched a residence on the road but believe the robber escaped on foot, Cline said.

The Buxton Police Department was aided by Maine State Police and a canine unit from Old Orchard Beach. Cline said police are urging residents in the area to lock their doors but there is not believed to be any immediate threat to the public.

“We believe he made off with the money he wanted,” Cline said.

A roadblock was erected Saturday night at the intersection of Route 112, also known as River Road, and Route 4A, in the Buxton village of Bar Mills but was cleared as of 10 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Buxton Police Department.

“These are troubling times in our nation right now,” Cline said. “People are dealing with a pandemic and some are out of work. Sometimes they resort to terrible things.”

