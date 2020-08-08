Are you sick and tired of seeing both Sara Gideon and Susan Collins on TV over and over again? Something needs to be done to limit the contributions given by large corporations and donors.
We have three more months of this rhetoric. I don’t know about you, but I have seen enough of this.
Let’s insist on having only the truth, in which there needs to be a fact check before it’s aired on TV or printed in the papers. There are too many lies and exaggerations going back and forth.
I’ve concluded that Susan Collins should and deserves to be re-elected to the U.S. Senate. She has the experience and sits on all the right committees to benefit the people of the state of Maine. She has a perfect record of voting every time, and no other U.S. senator can say that. She may not always vote to your liking, but she is fair and balanced and does her due diligence.
Susan Collins is sometime known as a RINO, or “Republican in name only,” in some circles (she probably hates that term), which means she often crosses the aisle to vote differently.
If you’re a veteran, Susan Collins is your choice.
I plan to support Susan Collins in November, and I hope you feel the same way.
Norman Baker
Shapleigh
