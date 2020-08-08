The Maine Marine Patrol recovered the body of a deceased male following a report of a sailboat adrift on the Webhannet River in Wells Saturday morning.

The name of the person is being withheld pending notification of his family, according to a news release Saturday from the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

A search began immediately following the report around 11 a.m. of a 21-foot sailboat that was adrift.

The marine patrol searched the area aboard the patrol vessel Impact as well as by air. They were assisted by the Wells Police Department, Wells Fire Department, Wells Ocean Rescue, Wells Harbormaster and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Marine Patrol Pilot Steve Ingram located the body below Mile Road near Wells Harbor around 2:30 p.m. The body was recovered by marine patrol officers, brought to shore in Wells Harbor and transported to the state medical examiner’s office.

