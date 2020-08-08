Aug. 8, 1901: Chansonetta Stanley Emmons (1858-1937) opens a two-day exhibit of her photography in Farmington.

Emmons is the sister of the Stanley brothers, who invented and marketed the Stanley Steamer car. The brothers turned to transportation technology after becoming wealthy through pioneering work in manufacturing and marketing dry-plate photography equipment, but their sister stuck with cameras.

Emmons is among the early practitioners of photography as an art form. She carefully stages each of her photographs and controls each step of their development. She takes frequent painting-photography trips with her daughter, Dorothy, who is a painter.

Aug. 8, 2015: Langlais Park, a new home for the newly restored 62-foot-tall 1969 American Indian sculpture by Maine artist Bernard Langlais (1921-1977), is dedicated in Skowhegan.

The restoration was needed because the sculpture had deteriorated from exposure to the elements. It also was subject to vandalism threats linked to a controversy about whether the local school district should cease using the term “Indians” for its sports teams.

