Speed is believed to have been a factor in a crash that seriously injured two people late Friday night in Naples, police said Saturday.

Jordan Scarpa, 20, of Raymond was driving westbound on Roosevelt Trail around 11:45 p.m. when she lost control on a turn and hit a tree, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Scarpa was seriously injured and was transported to Bridgton Hospital for evaluation. She was later transferred to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston via helicopter.

A passenger in the vehicle, Hunter Anthony-Norman Jordan, 20, of Gray, suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Naples Fire Department. He was taken to Bridgton Hospital and also transferred to CMMC by helicopter.

The vehicle, a 2003 Honda Civic, sustained significant damage, the sheriff’s office said. The crash remains under investigation and is being reconstructed by the sheriff’s office and the Windham Police Department. The Bridgton Police Department is also providing assistance.

In addition to speed, police are also investigating whether other factors, such as alcohol, contributed.

