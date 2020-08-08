HOCKEY

Alex Tuch scored 4:44 into overtime, Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Saturday to earn the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

The Golden Knights will face Chicago in the first round of the playoffs. The second-seeded Avs take on Arizona.

The Avalanche tied the game with 1:02 left in regulation on a goal by J.T. Compher.

• Rookie Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored twice, and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 to clinch the Eastern Conference’s top seed.

GOLF

LPGA: With two late birdies, Lydia Ko shot a 3-under 68 and doubled her lead in the Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio, four shots ahead of Danielle Kang as the former No. 1 player goes for her first victory in two years.

Kang, who won last week at nearby Inverness Club, shot a 70.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Andy Sullivan is closing in on his first win in almost five years after a third-round 64 gave him a five-shot lead at the English Championship in Ware, England.

The 33-year-old Englishman carded two eagles, five birdies and two bogeys to move to 21 under, five strokes ahead of countryman Steven Brown.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry was activated from the physically unable to perform list, clearing the way for him to practice in training camp following offseason hip surgery.

HORSE RACING

TRAVERS STAKES: Belmont winner Tiz the Law easily won the $1 million race in Saratoga, New York, remaining undefeated this year.

Ridden by Manny Franco, Tiz the Law ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:00.65 and paid $3, $2.40 and $2.10.

Tiz the Law began his racing career at Saratoga last summer and has six wins in seven starts.

HAMBLETONIAN: Ramona Hill matched the stakes record and became the second filly in three years to capture the $1 million Hambletonian at the Meadowlands, posting a one-length victory in trotting’s biggest race of the year.

Driven by Andrew McCarthy, the 3-year-old daughter of Muscle Hill covered the mile in 1:50.1, equaling the record set by her father in 2009.

AUTO RACING

XFINITY: Austin Cindric waited through a lightning delay and then won at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, for his fourth victory in his last five Xfinity Series races.

Cindric led early on, fell off the pace after the weather delay, then charged back toward the front about two-thirds of the way through the race. He stayed ahead through two caution flags in the last six laps and beat A.J. Allmendinger by 1.318 seconds.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Arike Ogunbowale scored 24 points and the Dallas Wings beat the Atlanta Dream, 85-75.

• Jewell Loyd scored 20 points, and the Seattle Storm took control in the second quarter on the way to a 74-68 win over the Phoenix Mercury.

• Allie Quigley scored 22 points, Cheyenne Parker scored 20 and the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun, 100-93.

