BRUNSWICK — A Brunswick man was arrested Friday after allegedly pointing a firearm at a neighbor on Lynch Street shortly before 8 p.m.

Police say they arrested 60-year-old Scott Bailey and charged him with criminal threatening with a firearm, reckless conduct with a firearm and disorderly conduct.

Officers were at his Bailey’s home for about 45 minutes before Bailey left his residence voluntarily and was taken into custody, according to a press release. No one was hurt

Bail was set at $5,000 and he was taken to Cumberland County Jail in Portland.

Bailey and the neighbor do not get along, according to Lt. Lynne Doucette, but police didn’t know the motive for Bailey’s actions Friday night.

Doucette said the gun was not loaded when police found it. Officers seized two firearms from Bailey’s home, according to police.

