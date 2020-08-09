WINDHAM ? Gloria Patricia Tyndall Galipeau passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020, in Windham at the age of 94.

The only daughter of Leroy and Myra Tyndall, Pat grew up and was educated in a Catholic girls’ home in Brooklyn, New York. She eventually journeyed to Portland, Maine where she graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing (1946).

She later attended Simmons College specializing in community public health and enjoyed a long career with Visiting Nurse Association and Community Health Services, Westbrook, Portland, and Scarborough offices.

Dearly loved and respected by family, neighbors, friends, colleagues, and her patients; Pat’s beautiful smile and indomitable spirit warmed us all.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Omer L. Galipeau, the love of her life, their three children, James (Diane), Richard (Mary), Nancy (Ray Ouellette), seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, who provided a lifetime of enjoyment and fulfillment for them.

Although her family engaged in many athletic activities, Pat’s favorite sport was bargain hunting and shopping trips for “just the right gift”. She searched carefully to find meaningful surprise for her family and friends.

Mom loved Christmas with her family! She Christmas shopped year-round and cleverly hid gifts around the house. Her carefully chosen gifts were wrapped in colorfully disguised boxes, personally tagged for every recipient. Her lobster newburg on Christmas Day was her signature dish ? so delicious and savored by all.

Mom was a compassionate listener, an open-minded problem solver, and loyally committed to her family. She was always there for us through the wonderful moments of our lives and our difficult challenges. She reassured us that we would work things out together and move on from life’s stumbling blocks. Her smile was our beacon of hope, her reassuring message of love.

A private graveside service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta.

