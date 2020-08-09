GORHAM – Ann H. Jewett, 92, formerly of South Portland, passed peacefully at the Gorham House, Gorham, Maine, on Aug. 4, 2020. She was born in Winslow on June 10, 1928, to Leon John Borodko and Elena Baronowski Borodko.

She attended Winslow schools and graduated from Winslow High School, class of 1946, then went to work for the Internal Revenue Service. In 1947, she married Bert N. Jewett Jr. and they were together for 70 years until his passing in 2017.

Bert and Ann moved to South Portland in 1952, taking up residency on the former Fort Preble which became the new home of then M.V.T.I., now Southern Maine Community College (SMCC). Bert was senior instructor of the Machine Tool Department, and they moved into campus housing that had been abandoned by the U.S. Army in 1946. From stories handed down, Ann was not terribly impressed with their new house, which had been partly taken over by Mother Nature and required a lot of hard work to become habitable. In 1956, they moved to a larger house on campus, and then moved to 15 Pillsbury Street in May of 1968. In 1964, she went to work for the Maine Motor Vehicle Department, retiring in 1983. They lived on Pillsbury Street for the next 40 years before selling and moving to Summit Terrace, then Birchwoods at Canco, and finally to the Gorham House in 2015.

Ann was predeceased by her parents; husband Bert; brother, John Borodko; nephews Jack Borodko, Steven Borodko; sister-in-law, Dolores Borodko; granddaughter, Melissa K. Jewett; and daughter-in-law, Mina C. Jewett.

She is survived by son, Michael L. Jewett and wife Candice of Buxton, daughter, Susan A. Darneille and husband John of Millinocket, stepsons, Theodore N. Jewett of Morgan, Vt., Peter M. Jewett and wife Susan of Dedham; brother Stanley Borodko of Orono; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Ann was a loving individual, always putting others before herself. She delighted in hosting family holidays, walking the beach, reading, knitting, going on adventures with her nieces, working the polls at the Willard Fire Station, and serving on the Willard Association committee. She was indeed a friend to everyone.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staffs from the Oxford, and Windsor I units at Gorham House for their excellent care and friendship during Ann’s residence there. Special thanks also to Robin, Pat, Brett and Danielle from Beacon Hospice for all the visits and the exceptional care they provided.

Due to the pandemic, there will be just an interment ceremony at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress Street, Portland, on Wednesday, August 12 at 1 p.m. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Masks and social distancing are required as per state regulations.

Condolences to the family may be expressed online at: http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Donations in Ann’s name may be sent to the

Oxford Unit Activity Fund at Gorham House

50 New Portland Road

Gorham, ME 04038

