PORTLAND – Kathleen Ann Baker, 73, of Portland, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Born in Portland, she was a daughter of Albert and Barbara Sherlock Hamlin.

Kathleen attended Portland schools and graduated from Portland High School.

Family was important to Kathleen. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, birthday parties and family reunions and especially her trips to Naples, to visit family and friends.

With her love for Naples, Kathleen worked at the Village Candlery.

She was predeceased by her parents; and sister, Susie Leavitt.

Kathleen is survived by her children, Scott Baker and his wife Karen of Portland, Jeff Baker of Falmouth and Melissa Yokota of Steamboat, Colo.; siblings, Arlene Marshall and her husband Ron of Naples, Peter Hamlin and his wife Dawn of Casco, Sandra Murphy and her husband Gary of Brunswick, Sue Ann Williams of New Hampshire, Betsy Randall of Florida, and Mike Leavitt of Raymond. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kristen Baker of California, Timothy Baker of Portland, Maddisyn, Kylee and Ella Yokota of Steamboat, Colo.; and a special niece, Little Sandy of Bridgton.

A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday in the Crook River Cemetery, Naples.

