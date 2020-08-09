RANGELEY – Pamela Rodgers of Rangeley, passed on from this life following a lengthy illness on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Her departure followed a life well lived, and we are sure she was enthusiastically welcomed by Mom and Dad, grandparents, and dear friend, Diane.Pam was born in Sanford on Nov. 16, 1958 to William and Rita (Frotton) Rodgers. It was soon clear that she had a “flair for the dramatic”, and a life-long passion for theatre developed. Throughout high school she was very active in the Westbrook High School drama club, lending her talents in many productions, including several competitions. She continued to participate in numerous local theatres, either onstage or behind the scenes, as much as she could throughout her adult life. Pam worked for the Portland Press Herald from 1986 to 1989, first in classified advertising, then as an executive secretary. It was there that she met her future husband John. In subsequent employment, Pam discovered a talent for technology. She then cultivated a highly successful career in programming, project management and systems development at L.L. Bean, UNUM, and finally TD Bank. She truly enjoyed her work. Pam and her husband of 27 years, John Patriquin, enjoyed a wonderful life together, going on many adventures while traveling, skiing, snowmobiling, and boating. They had a beautiful wedding on St. John Island, and spent their final years together in a lovely home in Rangeley. Pam was predeceased by her beloved dog, Pal, and is survived by Murphy. She dearly loved her extended Patriquin family, including five grandchildren, Noah, Riley, Sarah, Jayden, and Tyler. Pam was also a doting Auntie to Emily and Katherine Zelda Bassford. She was generous and loving to all of the children, and enjoyed spending time with them. There may have been occasional teasing in both directions. Pam is also survived by stepsons, John Patriquin and wife Erica, and Joseph Patriquin and wife Tiffany. She will be greatly missed by her sister, Jean Rodgers Bassford and her husband Andrew. Additionally, Pam leaves behind many good friends.We will all miss her gorgeous smile, big infectious laugh, and fun ways. She will be remembered as a consummate caregiver to friends and family. Pam would encourage you all to cherish your loved ones and your time on this earth, be generous, and have fun. Visiting hours will be on Friday, August 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dolby Blais and Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook ME 04092. There will be a private graveside service at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in West Newfield. To express condolences or to participate in Pam’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

