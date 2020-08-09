NAPLES – Robert John Morrison, 78, of Naples, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at the Hawthorne House in Freeport. His journey on earth has ended and now he’s with his Jesus. Born in Quincy, Mass. to Ralph S. and Helen M. (Hill) Morrison.

Bob graduated from Eastern Nazarene College with his bachelor’s degree and began a 35-year teaching career. He was a middle school math teacher in Whitman – Hanson, Massachusetts. Bob loved life and the people he met and the act of giving. He was active in his church and community, and will be remembered for his kind, loving, and friendly personality.

In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his two brothers, Ralph Jr. and Allan Morrison.

Surviving are his wife, Dorothy “Dottie” M. (Vaughan) Morrison; son, David Morrison and partner, Jayne, daughter, Karen Edwards and husband, Wayne; and six grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at the Union Cemetery, Scituate, Mass. To express condolences and to participate in Mr. Morrison’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

Cornerstone Gospel Church

25 Sebago Road

Naples, ME 04055

