WINDHAM – Roberta F. MacDonald, 79, passed away peacefully at her home on Aug. 4, 2020. She was born in Portland on April 6, 1941, the daughter of Lavanthia Dennison.

She met the love of her life, Fred, at just 13 years old and they married at the age of 20. Roberta and Fred moved to Windham in 1962, building a home in Grandpa’s Village, a place overflowing with love.

Roberta was a doting homemaker and raised her three girls with enormous love and kindness. She dedicated over 30 years to Windham Middle School, reluctantly retiring at the age of 74. She loved walking those halls, making friends with the children and, sometimes, breaking up a few fist fights in her day. She was tiny but mighty, and her heart was huge. Every school year she loved and looked out for the kids, even selflessly giving shoes or clothing if she thought someone was in need. She would often bring homemade treats to the teachers and staff at school, spreading her love everywhere she went. After retiring, Roberta missed her WMS family dearly. She formed a very special bond with the teachers and staff over the years.

Roberta will be remembered for so many things, but most of all her absolute pure kindness, generosity and unselfish love. She will be forever missed. Rest well mom. We know you’re dancing with Dad in heaven.

In addition to her loving husband, Roberta was predeceased by her siblings, Hazel Dennison, Betty McDonough, Richard Dennison, John Dennison, and Leo Dennison.

She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Colcord and husband, David of Standish, Donna MacDonald and Philip Becker of Standish, Diana Ferrante and husband, Tony of Scarborough; sister, Gail Gray, of Watertown, N.Y., sister-in-law, Betty Plummer of Windham, and brothers-in-law, Michael Paskewicz and Richard MacDonald; her beloved grandchildren, Matthew Rogers, Brittaney Rogers, and Rachel Ferrante, whom she adored beyond measure. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, all of whom were dear to her heart.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 12 at Arlington Cemetery, Windham, with Pastor David Patterson, officiating. Those who wish to remember Roberta in a special way may.

