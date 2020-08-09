MEREDITH, N.H. – Vasilia “Lee” Savramis, 101, passed away on Aug. 5, 2020, just days shy of her 102nd birthday. She was the oldest child born to George and Lefke Panages on Aug. 12, 1918 in Portland. She graduated from Westbrook Junior College in Portland and from Simmons College in Boston. She was the first in her family to graduate college.

She married the late George S. Savramis on Aug. 12, 1945. Then settled in Portsmouth, N.H. where she raised her family. She taught third grade at Atlantic Heights School and then at New Franklin School from which she retired.

Lee loved gardening, sewing and quilting but above all Lee was an avid cook and baker. Lee’s Greek pastries and pies were renowned.

She is survived by her son, Stephen G. Savramis and his wife Polly-Jo of Keyser, W.Va. and their daughter Lydia and her husband Tim Gallagher of Cumberland, Md.; Dyan Driscoll and her husband Joseph H. Driscoll III of Weirs Beach, N.H. and their children, Joseph H. Driscoll IV of New Hampton N.H.; daughter Kate and her husband Matt Witulski of Concord, N.H. and their sons, Owen and Grayson. She is survived by her sisters, Alicia P. Herman of Los Gatos, Calif. and Priscilla P. Mageles of South Portland; and several nieces and nephews; and daughter Arian Sarris.

Funeral services will be private with a burial at the New Hampshire Veteran’s Cemetery in Boscawen.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to

Simmons College.

