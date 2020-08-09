YARMOUTH – With sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of William Richard “Dick” Jackson Jr. on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at his home in Yarmouth, surrounded by family and trusted lab, Simba.

He is survived by his wife, Anne; and four children, (Susan) Lee Warner (husband Hans Warner, daughters Chase and Morgan); William R. Jackson III (wife Jacqueline Holen, children Claire and Arlena); Carol J. Miller (children Seth Jr., Annie, and Will); and David O. Jackson (wife Kathrin Jackson, children Isabel and Oliver); and sisters, Polly J. Townsend and Mary M. Jackson.

Dick’s family and kids were his foremost concern and his biggest pride. They remember him as an avid hobbyist who “invited” his children to share in his original passion (ham radio, W3EZ) and eagerly threw himself into many other activities that were about fostering family togetherness, including sailing, flying, paddle tennis, skiing, and traveling. The family bonded through many hours spent together putting in fence posts and picking up leaves on the property in Sewickley, PA. “The family that plays works together, stays together.”

Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., the first son of William R. and Lucilla S. Jackson, Dick grew up in Coraopolis Heights, Pa., where he launched a lifelong love of tinkering by rebuilding a Ford Model T before he’d reached legal driving age. Following high school at Phillips Exeter Academy, Dick headed west for an engineering degree at Iowa State University, where he made forever friends among his Phi Delta Theta fraternity brothers and earned a reputation as a “fountain of energy and good humor.” Dick’s sister, Polly, was the high school friend of his future wife, Anne Oliver, whom he married in 1957. He often said that when he married Anne, he married her whole family and their deep commitment to family, which served as a lifelong model for him.

In 1955, Dick was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy, where he flew anti-submarine aircraft. Following his Navy service, Dick launched a 30-year career with PDM, a Pittsburgh-based steel fabrication company founded by his grandfather, where he would eventually serve as president. Retirement took Dick and his family to Maine, where he pursued new interests including STEM education and coaching small business owners. He co-founded and remained deeply involved in the leadership of the Maine Heritage Policy Center (now Maine Policy Institute) to advance free-market policies and limited, constitutional government. He never lost his passion for aviation, for many years flying his own experimental aircraft out of Wiscasset airport.

Dick loved making new friends. He was quick to go deep into topics like core values, career strategy, and spirituality. He was never shy about sharing his passion for preserving the values espoused by the founding fathers. Family and friends fondly remember his humor and love of debate, even if he was not a man prone to see shades of gray.

The family is deeply appreciative of the care provided by Earold Bennett, Hospice of Southern Maine, and Dr. Stephen Martin.

A private service will be held Sunday, August 9 at Foreside Community Church. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit: https://bit.ly/2EXnuUx

In lieu of flowers, those so inclined are invited to make a gift in celebration of Dick’s life and commitment to quality nursing education in Maine to:

The Jackson Nursing Scholarship Fund –

Maine Medical Center

Philanthropy Department

22 Bramhall Street

Portland, ME 04102

207-662-2669;

http://www.mmc.org/giving

