Arrests

8/2 at 1:40 a.m. Marshall Roy, 29, of Moody Street, Lewiston, was arrested by Officer Kevin Santora on King Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/6 at 5:19 p.m. Phillip Alley, 28, of Woodland Avenue, Topsham, was arrested on two warrants by Officer Michael Jones on Water Street.

8/6 at 9:32 p.m. John Legrow, 32, of Floral Street, was arrested on three warrants by Officer Michael Jones on Floral Street.

8/8 at 11:45 p.m. Malcolm Allen, 19, of Thomas Avenue, Topsham, was arrested by Officer Kevin Santora on High Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

8/3 Gavyon Nicholson, 18, of Storer Road, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Arthur Tringali on High Street on a charge of operating without a license.

8/8 Robert Cummings, 46, of Main Road, Phippsburg, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Kaake on Leeman Highway on a charge of attaching false plates.

Fire calls

8/3 at 6:38 a.m. Mulch fire on Chandler Drive.

8/3 at 9:33 a.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

8/3 at 10:58 a.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

8/3 at 4:12 p.m. Rescue assist on Walker Street.

8/4 at 12:27 a.m. Tree down on vehicle on Middle Street.

8/4 at 8:39 p.m. Tree down on High Street.

8/4 at 10:58 p.m. Electrical hazard on High Street.

8/4 at 11:56 p.m. Electrical hazard on Academy Street.

8/5 at 10:38 a.m. Electrical hazard on Centre Street.

8/6 at 6:54 p.m. Mulch fire on Commercial Street.

8/6 at 8:02 p.m. Power outage of Floral Street.

8/9 at 5:38 a.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

8/9 at 8:59 p.m. Transformer issue on Middle Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 38 calls from Aug. 3-9.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: