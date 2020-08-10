The Brunswick Downtown Association is launching Lights of Hope, a community fundraiser to support local businesses and to raise funds for downtown Brunswick holiday lighting.

“We want this fundraiser to serve the community as a symbol of hope and to remind all that we are strong and blessed to live in such a warm and giving community,” said Michael Cartwright, association board member and Lights of Hope Committee chairperson, in a news release. “We want to cast a glow of hope during the holiday season.”

The campaign encourages people to purchase gift cards from local businesses and donate them for a raffle to be drawn at the Nov. 28 tree lighting ceremony. The downtown association will also be selling $10 raffle tickets for three drawings that will include all of the gift cards collected and $500 cash cards per drawing. Anyone who donates a gift card that is valued at $25 or more will receive one free raffle ticket.

The campaign will also raise funds to light up downtown Brunswick during the holiday season. Jim Howard, with Priority Real Estate, provided the initial funding to support this campaign. The association is seeking additional sponsorships.

“The BDA is committed to strengthening the health and vitality of our local businesses and we need your help! Join us as we support our downtown and light up Maine Street during the holidays,” said Association Director Debora King.

The campaign runs through November.

Email [email protected], call (207) 729-4439 or visit brunswickdowntown.org/lights-of-hope for more information.

