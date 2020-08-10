Arrests
8/7 at 1:07 p.m. Jesse Watts, 36, of Bath Road, was arrested by Officer Brian Funke at River and Patricia roads on charges of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.
8/7 at 7:49 p.m. Scott Bailey, 59, of Lynch Street, was arrested by Lt. Jonathan O’Connor on Lynch Street on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct and disorderly conduct.
Summonses
8/7 at 5:16 p.m. Hannah Prest, 29, of Federal Street, Wiscasset, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of theft.
Fire calls
8/5 at 4:58 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gurnet Road.
8/6 at 3:22 a.m. Alarm on Willow Grove Road.
8/6 at 4:21 a.m. Alarm on McKeen Street.
8/6 at 6:28 a.m. Alarm on Noble Street.
8/6 at 9:55 a.m. Alarm on Hovey Lane.
8/7 at 8:38 a.m. Alarm on Collinsbrook Road.
8/7 at 9:20 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Bath Road.
8/7 at 1:07 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at River and Patricia roads.
8/7 at 2:30 p.m. Alarm on Leavitt Street.
8/7 at 8:04 p.m. Alarm on Admiral Fitch Avenue.
EMS
Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 43 calls from Aug. 3-8.
